ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – WisePies Pizza is teaming up with Make-A-Wish New Mexico for the second annual Pizza Run. The run is scheduled for May 15 at Mesa del Sol and 100% of the Pizza Run’s net proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish New Mexico and help grant a wish for a child with a critical illness.
The event will include a one mile run, a 5k run and a 10k super challenge. Everyone participating will receive a hot WisePies pizza, t-shirt or tank top, running bib, route guide and other prizes for top finishers.
Anyone who registers before April 1 will receive a special early bird registration price. The Pizza Run also offers volunteer and sponsorship opportunities.
To register visit https://wisepiespizza.com/pizzarun/