Wicked Kreations Winery making hand sanitizer for front-line workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Utilizing skills and resources to give back during the coronavirus health crisis is what Wicked Kreations Winery has been doing. They’ve been using their abilities as small winemakers to make hand sanitizer for first responders, nurses and nursing homes.

Lynsey Horcasitas talked about how she shifted from making wine to making hand sanitizer. Horcasitas says it’s been tough, when liquor stores closed, it affected Wicked Kreations Winery. They sell their wine at 42 retail locations and 95% of them are liquor stores.

Now, she is focusing her attention on making hand sanitizer to help the community and to help stay afloat. The winery has been selling the hand sanitizer and also trying to employ local people in the area that have been laid off because of the pandemic.