1  of  2
Live Now
State Supreme Court hearing case regarding possible release of prison inmates during COVID-19 WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Wicked Kreations Winery making hand sanitizer for front-line workers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Utilizing skills and resources to give back during the coronavirus health crisis is what Wicked Kreations Winery has been doing. They’ve been using their abilities as small winemakers to make hand sanitizer for first responders, nurses and nursing homes.

Lynsey Horcasitas talked about how she shifted from making wine to making hand sanitizer. Horcasitas says it’s been tough, when liquor stores closed, it affected Wicked Kreations Winery. They sell their wine at 42 retail locations and 95% of them are liquor stores.

Now, she is focusing her attention on making hand sanitizer to help the community and to help stay afloat. The winery has been selling the hand sanitizer and also trying to employ local people in the area that have been laid off because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss