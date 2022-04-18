ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blue Cross and Blue Sheild of New Mexico discuss the importance of sleep. The low amount of sleep individuals get often causes poor productivity, health problems, and mental irritability. Dr. Muskaan Behl of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico says sleep is becoming more important for all aspects of health.

Dr. Behl says there is no magic number of hours you need to sleep. He added that the quality of sleep is more important than quantity. Sleep hygiene is also important to think about. It is when you have a routine before bed.

Sleep hygiene routines can be turning off electronics, avoiding alcohol and food an hour before bed, and focusing on ways to calm your mind down. To find resources on improving sleep, visit https://www.sleepfoundation.org/.