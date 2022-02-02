ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not what you want to hear, especially during a snowstorm, but bills will be more expensive this winter for New Mexico Gas Company customers. And it’s not just because of limited gas supply and colder temperatures.

Almost a year ago, Albuquerque spent at least two full days below freezing and in the days surrounding last Valentine’s Day, more than six and a half inches of snow fell in the metro. Other parts of the state got even more. “As a result of that, the New Mexico gas company had to pay really unprecedented prices to supply gas to our customers,” said Tim Korte of the New Mexico Gas Company.

Spokesperson Tim Korte says in order to keep homes and businesses heated across their coverage area, the New Mexico Gas Company had to pay one of their largest bills ever to avoid having customers’ bills be up to 12 times more expensive than normal last March. “During that week, that included Valentines Day in Feb. 2021, New Mexico Gas Company paid $100 million to supply gas to our customers. For context- that’s the same amount that we paid in all 12 months of 2020,” Korte said.

The gas company got approval from the Public Regulation Commission to instead spread the payments out through December 2023. “We were able to determine it’s an average impact of $5.70 for residential customers,” Korte said.

While the winter storm surcharge will only cost customers a few extra bucks a month, overall gas prices, and therefore gas bills, have doubled over the last year. “Mostly having to do with demand across the US and other parts of the world for that matter,” Korte said.

Korte says it’s impossible to predict what prices gas producers will require them to pay in the future, but he says they’re doing everything possible to keep prices low and homes warm during this week’s storm.

“I can’t guarantee that wouldn’t happen again but we’re certainly hopeful that we have access to our storage and have supplies that should be coming in and we think that we’ll be okay for this weather this week,” Korte said.

He said they also arranged the storm payments to be higher in the summer when gas bills are typically lower to try and ease the burden on customers.