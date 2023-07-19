ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sopapilla can define an entire meal-going experience. How many times has a restaurant choice been chosen because they have great enchiladas or their tacos are next level? But what about their sopapillas? KRQE looked at Google reviews and social media responses to decide who has the best sopapillas in Albuquerque.

According to Google Reviews, at the top of the heap is Padilla’s Mexican Kitchen on Girard. They have a 4.6 out of 5-star rating based on 1,810 reviews. Loyola’s Family Restaurant also holds a 4.6-star review but with 851 reviews.

Both The Original Cocina Azul and El Modelo Mexican Foods boast a 4.5-star rating spread across thousands of reviews each. Perea’s New Mexican Restaurant also received a 4.5-star review from 947 reviews.

Across Facebook and Instagram, KRQE viewers weighed in as well. Padilla’s got some love on Insta but the clear winner on the social media front was Tomasita’s, with their one-of-a-kind honey butter to accompany their sopapillas.

KRQE viewers also mentioned Casa de Benavidez as their favorite sopapilla spot, along with Papa Felipe’s, Garcia’s, and Sadie’s getting one mention each.

But of course, many viewers preferred their grandma’s or mother’s sopapillas over any restaurant’s. Which, you know, is fair.