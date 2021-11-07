White four-door vehicle flees scene of fatal motorcycle crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD is looking for a white, four-door car that fled the scene of a deadly crash Saturday night near Lomas Boulevard and Hotel Avenue NE. The crash involved the car and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist died from their injuries at the scene. Police say witnesses saw the car leave the scene heading westbound on Lomas. This remains under investigation.

