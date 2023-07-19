ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Taking a day trip from Albuquerque to Santa Fe is a common practice among some living in the Duke City. If you’re heading to Santa Fe, you may opt to take the New Mexico Rail Runner Express train over the car but will it save you money or time?

KRQE 13 News looked at the cost and time to take the train from Downtown Albuquerque to the Santa Fe Rail Runner Depot compared to driving a car that gets 24.20 miles per gallon via Interstate 25 North. Results showed that taking the train will most likely save you money depending on what pass you purchase, but driving your personal vehicle will save you more time.

*Cost and time will vary depending on parking fees and traffic. The car cost option was based on AAA’s average cost of gas in Albuquerque which was about $3.60 on July 18, 2023. Commute times were determined by Google Maps and Visit Albuquerque. The Rail Runner Monthly Pass is discounted at 50% off through December 31, 2023.

Rail Runner two One-Way passes Rail Runner Day Pass Rail Runner Monthly Pass ( 50% discount price) Car Roundtrip cost $18 + parking fee $10 on train

or $9 online + parking fee $55 on train or $45 online + parking fees $18.89 for 5.24 gallons of gas + possible parking fee Roundtrip time 3 hours 3 hours 3 hours 2 hours 8 minutes

Parking for the Rail Runner at Downtown Albuquerque and the Santa Fe Depot is available for a fee at adjacent parking facilities. If you choose the Monthly Pass you will be given unlimited rides. The Rio Metro Regional Transit District said purchasing a Monthly Pass will result in 45% in savings if you take the train five days a week instead of purchasing a Day Pass.

The Rail Runner runs seven days a week except for certain holidays and operates on a set schedule. Those who meet the following qualifications can get a reduced fare or ride for free.

Reduced fares are available to:

Senior citizens age 60 and over

Students with a valid student I.D. or proof of enrollment

Youth ages 10 to 17

Medicare cardholders

People with disabilities that show

A NM Motor Vehicle Department notification

Letter from the doctor indicating the disability (with expiration date)

An ABQ RIDE Honored Citizen Card

A Santa Fe Ride Card or Santa Fe Trails Half Fare Card

The following ride free:

Children 9 and under

Seniors 60+ free on Wednesdays

Active Duty Military and Veterans that show

VHIC or VA medical card

Veteran’s ID (VIC card)

Driver’s License with a veteran’s designation

Department of Defense Active Duty & Dependent Military IDs

NMRX Freedom Pass

If you do choose to make the drive, make sure to consider the mileage and wear and tear you will accumulate on your vehicle.