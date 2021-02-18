Where people in Albuquerque are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Albuquerque are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Albuquerque between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

– Migration to Bowling Green in 2014-2018: 149

– Migration from Bowling Green to Albuquerque: 0

– Net migration: 149 to Bowling Green

#49. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Amarillo in 2014-2018: 153

– Migration from Amarillo to Albuquerque: 142 (#14 most common destination from Amarillo)

– Net migration: 11 to Amarillo

#48. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Kansas City in 2014-2018: 155

– Migration from Kansas City to Albuquerque: 309 (#43 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Net migration: 154 to Albuquerque

#47. Reno, NV Metro Area

Migration to Reno in 2014-2018: 163

Migration from Reno to Albuquerque: 77 (#48 most common destination from Reno)

Net migration: 86 to Reno

#46. Rochester, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Rochester in 2014-2018: 173

– Migration from Rochester to Albuquerque: 33 (#109 most common destination from Rochester)

– Net migration: 140 to Rochester

#45. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charleston in 2014-2018: 177

– Migration from Charleston to Albuquerque: 96 (#63 most common destination from Charleston)

– Net migration: 81 to Charleston

#44. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

– Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 179

– Migration from Urban Honolulu to Albuquerque: 94 (#96 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)

– Net migration: 85 to Urban Honolulu

#43. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2014-2018: 181

– Migration from Orlando to Albuquerque: 74 (#132 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 107 to Orlando

#42. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 189

– Migration from Minneapolis to Albuquerque: 183 (#80 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 6 to Minneapolis

#41. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2014-2018: 192

– Migration from San Antonio to Albuquerque: 529 (#28 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 337 to Albuquerque

#40. Boise City, ID Metro Area

– Migration to Boise City in 2014-2018: 193

– Migration from Boise City to Albuquerque: 30 (#103 most common destination from Boise City)

– Net migration: 163 to Boise City

#39. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Lubbock in 2014-2018: 194

– Migration from Lubbock to Albuquerque: 547 (#4 most common destination from Lubbock)

– Net migration: 353 to Albuquerque

#38. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

– Migration to Omaha in 2014-2018: 196

– Migration from Omaha to Albuquerque: 55 (#95 most common destination from Omaha)

– Net migration: 141 to Omaha

#37. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Sacramento in 2014-2018: 209

– Migration from Sacramento to Albuquerque: 103 (#90 most common destination from Sacramento)

– Net migration: 106 to Sacramento

#36. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 212

– Migration from Pittsburgh to Albuquerque: 64 (#133 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

– Net migration: 148 to Pittsburgh

#35. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 216

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Albuquerque: 455 (#15 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 239 to Albuquerque

#34. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 227

– Migration from Jacksonville to Albuquerque: 10 (#165 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 217 to Jacksonville

#33. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2014-2018: 231

– Migration from Miami to Albuquerque: 149 (#132 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 82 to Miami

#32. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Ogden in 2014-2018: 240

– Migration from Ogden to Albuquerque: 21 (#111 most common destination from Ogden)

– Net migration: 219 to Ogden

#31. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2014-2018: 240

– Migration from St. Louis to Albuquerque: 64 (#164 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 176 to St. Louis

#30. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 247

– Migration from Atlanta to Albuquerque: 106 (#178 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 141 to Atlanta

#29. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2014-2018: 255

– Migration from Lake Havasu City to Albuquerque: 192 (#11 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)

– Net migration: 63 to Lake Havasu City

#28. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2014-2018: 269

– Migration from Riverside to Albuquerque: 239 (#88 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 30 to Riverside

#27. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2014-2018: 270

– Migration from Charlotte to Albuquerque: 118 (#106 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 152 to Charlotte

#26. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 287

– Migration from New York to Albuquerque: 289 (#157 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 2 to Albuquerque

#25. Bremerton-Silverdale, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Bremerton in 2014-2018: 292

– Migration from Bremerton to Albuquerque: 47 (#47 most common destination from Bremerton)

– Net migration: 245 to Bremerton

#24. Valdosta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Valdosta in 2014-2018: 297

– Migration from Valdosta to Albuquerque: 254 (#4 most common destination from Valdosta)

– Net migration: 43 to Valdosta

#23. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 300

– Migration from Chicago to Albuquerque: 426 (#110 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 126 to Albuquerque

#22. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 306

– Migration from Philadelphia to Albuquerque: 146 (#131 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 160 to Philadelphia

#21. El Paso, TX Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso in 2014-2018: 311

– Migration from El Paso to Albuquerque: 481 (#18 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 170 to Albuquerque

#20. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Pensacola in 2014-2018: 320

– Migration from Pensacola to Albuquerque: 113 (#66 most common destination from Pensacola)

– Net migration: 207 to Pensacola

#19. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 328

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Albuquerque: 281 (#67 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 47 to Virginia Beach

#18. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 344

– Migration from Houston to Albuquerque: 359 (#77 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 15 to Albuquerque

#17. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 376

– Migration from Salt Lake City to Albuquerque: 272 (#29 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

– Net migration: 104 to Salt Lake City

#16. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 414

– Migration from Washington to Albuquerque: 546 (#81 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 132 to Albuquerque

#15. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2014-2018: 419

– Migration from San Francisco to Albuquerque: 330 (#65 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 89 to San Francisco

#14. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Tucson in 2014-2018: 430

– Migration from Tucson to Albuquerque: 389 (#22 most common destination from Tucson)

– Net migration: 41 to Tucson

#13. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 465

– Migration from Colorado Springs to Albuquerque: 637 (#18 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Net migration: 172 to Albuquerque

#12. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland in 2014-2018: 522

– Migration from Portland to Albuquerque: 405 (#40 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 117 to Portland

#11. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2014-2018: 528

– Migration from Seattle to Albuquerque: 609 (#49 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 81 to Albuquerque

#10. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2014-2018: 538

– Migration from San Diego to Albuquerque: 428 (#66 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 110 to San Diego

#9. Farmington, NM Metro Area

– Migration to Farmington in 2014-2018: 617

– Migration from Farmington to Albuquerque: 1,084 (#1 most common destination from Farmington)

– Net migration: 467 to Albuquerque

#8. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 743

– Migration from Dallas to Albuquerque: 886 (#50 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 143 to Albuquerque

#7. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 840

– Migration from Las Vegas to Albuquerque: 447 (#38 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 393 to Las Vegas

#6. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2014-2018: 846

– Migration from Austin to Albuquerque: 109 (#100 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 737 to Austin

#5. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 873

– Migration from Los Angeles to Albuquerque: 966 (#54 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 93 to Albuquerque

#4. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2014-2018: 1,008

– Migration from Denver to Albuquerque: 932 (#23 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 76 to Denver

#3. Santa Fe, NM Metro Area

– Migration to Santa Fe in 2014-2018: 1,455

– Migration from Santa Fe to Albuquerque: 1,775 (#1 most common destination from Santa Fe)

– Net migration: 320 to Albuquerque

#2. Las Cruces, NM Metro Area

– Migration to Las Cruces in 2014-2018: 2,000

– Migration from Las Cruces to Albuquerque: 1,719 (#2 most common destination from Las Cruces)

– Net migration: 281 to Las Cruces

#1. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 2,441

– Migration from Phoenix to Albuquerque: 1,044 (#30 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 1,397 to Phoenix