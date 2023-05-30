ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. News and World Report have released their ranking of the Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2023-2024. It’s a list of the top 150 most populous metro areas and Albuquerque has made the list.

The Duke City came in at #118 on the list, just behind Shreveport, LA (#117) and ahead of Philadelphia, PA (#119). Albuquerque received an overall score of 5.9, a Quality of Life score of 6, and a Value score of 6.8.

U.S. News used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor, and their own resources. The data was then broken into four indexes (Quality of Life, Value, Desirability, and Job Market) and evaluated according to answers Americans gave to a March 2023 public survey where they voted on what they believed was the most important factor to consider when choosing where to live.

Green Bay, WI took the top spot on the list with an overall score of 6.9. San Juan, PR came in last place, just behind Bakersfield, CA.