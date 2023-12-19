ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christmas is fast approaching, and with it, comes many customs. In New Mexico, a popular tradition is lighting luminarias. They often light up paths and walls around homes, churches, and sidewalks.

If you’re in Albuquerque, you might be interested in seeing the beautiful lights. See the suggested viewing locations below!

Old Town: Arguably the most famous place to visit to see the lights, luminarias can be spotted in the plaza and around businesses in Old Town.

Mount Calvary Memorial Park, Rosario Cemetery, Gate of Heaven Cemetery: The Catholic Cemetery Association lights luminarias on Christmas Eve.

Tours:

There is a Luminaria Tour presented by ABQ RIDE for December 24, 2023

There is a holiday light and luminaria bike tour on December 24.

Suggested Neighborhoods:

Through an online search, we’ve compiled a list of the most recommended neighborhoods to see luminarias. They are listed below.