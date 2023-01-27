ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Girl Scouts across New Mexico participate in the world’s largest girl-led business by selling America’s favorite sweet treat. And if you’re looking to get your hands on some boxes now you can. Cookies go on sale online on January 27, with Girl Scout Cookie booths popping up at grocery stores and retailers on February 17.

This year they have a new cookie, exclusively online, ‘Rasberry Rally.’, The new cookie is infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolate.

Girl Scouts of New Mexico is home to more than 5,000 girl and adult members who are committed to “making the world a better place.” All Girl Scout Cookies are $5.00 a box and 100% of the proceeds stay local to fund Girl Scout Troops, camps, and programs in STEM, entrepreneurship, outdoor education, and life skills for New Mexico girls in K-12th grade.