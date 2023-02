ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers in Albuquerque will have a chance to save some money on gas Thursday. During Circle K Fuel Day, participating locations in Albuquerque will be offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Our biggest commitment to our customers is providing value without sacrificing quality,” Circle K Division VP, Rocky Mountains Business Unit, Mark Tate said in a release. To find participating locations, use the store locator on Circle K’s website.