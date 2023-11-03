ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – November 3 is National Sandwich Day; to celebrate, KRQE News 13 compiled a list of some of Albuquerque’s best sandwich places.
Based on Google reviews, KRQE News 13 compiled a list of some New Mexico spots that serve sandwiches – all of which have at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 reviews on Google. Here are some places to check out:
*The following lists are based on Google reviews and KRQE viewer input
Highest-Rated Sandwiches in New Mexico
*Viewer recommendations included in Google’s highest rated are listed as “KRQE fan favorite” below
- Coda Bakery – 4.8 stars with 1,193 stars
- Golden Crown Panaderia – 4.6 stars with 1,629 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Christy Mae’s Restaurant – 4.6 stars with 1,513 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Cheba Hut – Various locations, 4.5 to 4.6 stars
- KRQE fan favorite
- Satellite Coffee – Various locations, 4.5-4.6 stars
- KRQE fan favorite
- The Grove Cafe & Market – 4.5 stars with 1,836 reviews
- Dion’s Pizza – Various locations, 4.3 to 4.5 stars
- KRQE fan favorite
What Do Our Viewers Recommend?
KRQE News 13 shared a post to see what our viewers had to say about New Mexico’s best sandwich spots. Here are some of the places locals recommend:
*Viewer recommendations included in Google’s highest rated are listed as “KRQE fan favorite” above
- Vegos – 4.9 stars with 358 reviews
- Roma Bakery & Deli – 4.8 stars with 238 reviews
- Tully’s Italian Deli – 4.7 stars with 470 reviews
- Sal’s – 4.7 stars with 247 reviews
- NM Sangwiches – 4.7 stars with 230 reviews
- Cheese and Coffee – Various locations, 4.5-4.7 stars
- DG’s Deli – 4.6 stars with 478 reviews
- Hello Deli – 4.5 stars with 878 reviews
- Relish – 4.5 stars with 653 reviews
- Fork & Fig – 4.4 stars with 1,285 reviews
- Richie B’s – 4.4 stars with 634 reviews