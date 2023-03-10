ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Still missing cookies? You are in luck, there is still time to grab as many boxes as your stomach can take. Troop 10647 from Governor Bent Elementary School is selling and they have a goal to reach. Each of the cookie sales goes to help pay for the troops’ activities for the coming year.

The troop put in the original order of over 10,000 boxes of cookies and more but they keep selling out. This means individuals are running out of time to grab those cookies. Some of the Girl Scouts‘ favorites are the S’mores and Adventurefuls.

Troop 10647 also participates in Hometown Heroes. This program allows people to order cookies that will be donated to firefighters, nurses, and more. To order cookies they will be at a variety of Smith’s and Albertson’s across Albuquerque this weekend or visit their ordering site