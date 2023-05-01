ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can’t beat a New Mexico sunrise or sunset. Now that May is here, it’s a good time to take advantage of the amazing weather and snap some unforgettable shots of what the New Mexico sun does best.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s website, sunrise will hit Albuquerque around 6:16 a.m. as of May 1 and sunset will be at about 7:52 p.m. So, a few minutes after sunrise and a few minutes before sunset will be the perfect times to try and capture its glory.

Great Places to see the sunrise in Albuquerque

Oxbow Bluff Neighborhood (5001 Namaste Rd. NW)

West Bluff Park (2408 Alamogordo Dr. NW)

Tingley Beach (1800 Tingley Dr. SW)

Rinconada Canyon Trail

Great Places to see the sunset in Albuquerque