ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –It was big news for Albuquerque when a company called ‘Universal Hydrogen’ announced they were planning to set up shop on a 50-acre parcel of land next to Albuquerque’s Sunport. However, nearly two years later, that lot is still empty.

News 13 reached out to the city and state leaders as well as the company to find out more about the progress of the project. “It doesn’t look like much now, but it’s going to be the home of some of the biggest new changes to New Mexico’s economy in the next decade,” said Pat Davis, Albuquerque City Councilor for District 6. He said the lot used to be one of the city’s runways until they closed it off and made it into an industrial park.

In March of 2022, it was promised to the green energy company, Universal Hydrogen: “Which is one of the first companies to really take the hydrogen energies and monetize that into transportation and they picked Albuquerque to do it, and they’ll be right here in this dirt lot,” Davis says.

In late 2022, the company’s co-founder Jon Gordon told News 13 they were looking to set up their first manufacturing plant to make kits for airplanes to run off of hydrogen instead of jet fuel; and in January of 2023, the state gave the company $10 million—the city of Albuquerque kicking in $2 million more—to help build the facility and generate jobs. At that time, the city said it would create around 500 jobs paying an average salary of $71,000 a year.

“What the state has done along with the city is, we’ve put some money on the table and said, ‘we’ll help you hire those workers when you’re ready to do it,’ and so that money is still available,” Davis said

But, for all those plans, the lot is still empty. Why? Davis says the company is paying rent for the space, but they have to get through their testing phase before they come here: “They’re on track to finish their FAA testing sometime in 2027, 2028, but some of those early pieces as they scale up will start here in Albuquerque we hope in about 18 months or two years.”

Even though it may be a while yet before things get moving on the ground, Davis said it’s just one piece of bigger plans for the city: “We’ve created thousands of new jobs just in the last couple of years around the airport because we’re putting all of our resources together around a synergy and an ecosystem that invests in our next generation economy like hydrogen, solar cell manufacturing at Mesa Del Sol and others to replace oil and gas.”

The Governor’s Office sent News 13 a statement about the project:

“Universal Hydrogen is in the process of planning the manufacturing facility at the Aviation Center of Excellence in Albuquerque. This facility is phase 1 of the overall project and will encompass approximately 29 acres and employ hundreds of New Mexicans. Universal Hydrogen recently completed a successful test flight of a regional aircraft retrofitted with the company’s hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain at its flight center in Washington State and is working closely with the FAA on full certification of this its clean technology that will reduce carbon in the commercial aviation industry. The company continues to strike new agreements with airlines, including an agreement with Japan Airlines announced in mid-November. Universal Hydrogen is currently working on architecture and design plans at the Albuquerque site. The groundbreaking and construction timelines are not firm at this point, and we are looking forward to seeing this project come to fruition. The project is set to not only to make Albuquerque a leader in the modern, low-carbon aviation industry, but will also create about $708 million in total economic impact over the next 10 years.” Maddy Hayden, Director of Communications for the Office of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

The ABQ Sunport also sent News 13 a statement about the project:

News 13 reached out to Universal Hydrogen for comment but has not heard back.