ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a lot of success, a train-centric museum is looking to keep the momentum going, but for the moment, they’ve been stopped in their tracks.

Wheels Museum President Leba Freed has been running a part of the historic Rail Yards site in Downtown Albuquerque for nearly three decades.

“We started the effort in 1994 to save this property. This is the largest and only remaining steam locomotive repair facility in America. It is a reason that Albuquerque became a city,” said Leba Freed.

Freed said the museum has seen tremendous success as they’ve hosted over 5,000 items on display.

Most recently, the museum is seeing an increase in interest with an RV camper made out of Historic Route 66 signs. There’s also a model wooden airplane still in the works.

“WHEELS is an acronym. It stands for We Have Everything Everyone Loves Spinning, and our underlying theme is the progress of society through moving. We are here to talk about and educate about, and entertain about automobiles, bicycles, airplanes, and of course, trains.” said Freed.

Freed said the decades-old vision she’s had for the Rail Yards site hasn’t changed with the museum at the heart of it.

“Our vision is to create a major attraction for America, and we hope to get into the machine shop which is the large building,” Freed said.

The only problem, the museum president says, is money, a lack of funding has kept them from moving full steam ahead.

“We have been told by the city that this is probably a 100 million dollar job. It’s not easy to get the funding for such a huge project, but we think we can make this the centerpiece of the Southwest.”

In the meantime, Freed said the Wheels Museum is also working on a smaller, but important, project. It’s aiming to restore the old Rail Yards turn table. While the museum does not charge for entry, Freed said she encourages donations.