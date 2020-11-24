Wheelchair van stolen from Albuquerque family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local woman is pleading for the public’s help finding her step sister’s stolen wheelchair van. The woman, who asked that we identify her as Faye, says her stepsister has been wheelchair-bound for about seven years, as a result of a spinal condition.

Faye says getting her around was tough for the first few years until a generous donor through their church gave them a life-changing gift. Then, Monday morning, the silver Dodge caravan was gone. “Honestly kind of disgusted, because when you break into the car and look in the back and you see the ramp for a wheelchair, you’d think anybody that was halfway decent would take a second thought and say well, let’s not steal this one,” said Faye.

If you know anything about the van’s whereabouts, call Albuquerque Police.

