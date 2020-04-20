What’s next for New Mexico? Dr. Scrase discusses COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For over a month now, life, as we know it, has not been the same. The coronavirus outbreak has shut down businesses and restaurants, shut down schools and events and has forced the majority of the city to stay at home.

This comes as healthcare professionals work around the clock to slow the spread of COVID-19. KRQE KRQE News 13 anchor Crystal Gutierrez spoke with Dr. David Scrase, Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department about what’s happened in the state so far, what’s happening now, and what’s to come.