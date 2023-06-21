ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summertime is a time to get out and enjoy the best of what New Mexico has to offer and one very affordable way to do that is to take a ride on the New Mexico Rail Runner Express they have lot’s going on including some added train service that just took place this week.

The New Mexico Rail Runner has added extra time added on Sunday for train rides. The monthly passes are also on sale 50% off until the end of the year. For more information visit riometro.org.

Site Santa Fe presents the ‘Off The Rails’ Concert with headliner Helado Negro and Lido Pimienta. The event will be June 22 at the Santa Fe Railyards Park. For this night only, the New Mexico Rail Runner Express will hold the last train departing from the Santa Fe Depot until 10:15 p.m. to take concertgoers south to points between Santa Fe and Downtown Albuquerque.