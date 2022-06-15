ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque will host a two-day event in celebration of Juneteenth this year. The theme is healing and unification with an emphasis on celebrating black-owned businesses, artisans, vendors, and performers.
The weekend event will be held at Civic Plaza and at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Things kick off Saturday, June 18 at noon and continue on June 19 from 3 to 8 p.m. The event will feature speakers, musical performances, and a COVID vaccine clinic.
Government buildings in both Albuquerque and Rio Rancho will be closed in honor of Juneteenth.
What is closed in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho on June 20?
The city of Albuquerque closures:
- Albuquerque Museum
- Balloon Museum
- Childhood Development Centers
- Most city offices
- Community Centers
- Health & Social Service Centers
- KiMo Theatre
- Open Space Visitors Center
- Senior Centers
- Senior Meal Sites
- Shooting Range Park
City of Rio Rancho Closures:
- All city of Rancho offices and departments except Cabezon and Haynes Pool
- No summer camp programming June 20
What is open in Albuquerque on June 20?
- 311 Community Contact Center
- ABQ RIDE bus & Sun Van
- Albuquerque Sunport
- Albuquerque Biopark
- Eastside & Westside Shelters, and Everyday Adoption Center
- City Golf Courses
- Libraries, all branches closed June 19
- City swimming pools
- Trash will be collected June 20