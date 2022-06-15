ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque will host a two-day event in celebration of Juneteenth this year. The theme is healing and unification with an emphasis on celebrating black-owned businesses, artisans, vendors, and performers.

The weekend event will be held at Civic Plaza and at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Things kick off Saturday, June 18 at noon and continue on June 19 from 3 to 8 p.m. The event will feature speakers, musical performances, and a COVID vaccine clinic.

Government buildings in both Albuquerque and Rio Rancho will be closed in honor of Juneteenth.

What is closed in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho on June 20?

The city of Albuquerque closures:

Albuquerque Museum

Balloon Museum

Childhood Development Centers

Most city offices

Community Centers

Health & Social Service Centers

KiMo Theatre

Open Space Visitors Center

Senior Centers

Senior Meal Sites

Shooting Range Park

City of Rio Rancho Closures:

All city of Rancho offices and departments except Cabezon and Haynes Pool

No summer camp programming June 20

What is open in Albuquerque on June 20?