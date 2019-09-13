Pres. Trump’s rally in Rio Rancho: What you need to know Monday, Tuesday

President Donald Trump will host a campaign rally in Rio Rancho at the Santa Ana Star Center on Monday, September 16 at 7:00 p.m. The cost to attend the rally is free, parking is $10 per vehicle.

Event Information

Doors open at 4:00 p.m. and the event begins at 7:00 p.m. To register for tickets, click here.

Parking lots open in the City Center area Monday at 6:00 a.m. The fee to park is $10 per vehicle (cash only).

Parking is limited at the Santa Ana Star Center. Once parking is full, vehicles will be turned away from the event area.

City officials advise there is no overnight parking in the City Center area. This includes campers and RVs.

Visitors are asked to follow the direction of law enforcement when navigating through City Center.

KEY: ADA (purple), No Parking (red), Peaceful Assembly (blue), Paid Parking (green), Vending (yellow)

Be Prepared

Access to shade, seating areas, food and water will be limited in the City Center area. Visitors are advised to bring food and water, dress appropriately, and prepare for the weather.

Portable restrooms will be available throughout the City Center area.

For a fee, food and drinks will be available for purchase inside the Santa Ana Star Center. No outside food or drinks will be allowed inside.

Attendees should not bring pets nor leave pets in vehicle. Service animals are allowed.

Drone use is prohibited in the City Center area on the day of the event. Guns, knives, or weapons of any kind are prohibited in and around the City Center area.

Alcohol is not permitted on the premises, including in parking lots.

According to the Republican Party of New Mexico’s Facebook page, chairs, umbrellas, selfie sticks, homemade signs, backpacks, large bags, balls, containers, illegal drugs, tablets, laptops, laser pointers, masks, megaphones or weapons will NOT be allowed inside.

Prohibited Items

Aerosols

Ammunition

Animals other than service/guide animals

Backpacks and bags exceeding the size restrictions 18″ x 13″ x 7″

Balloons

Bicycles

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Explosives

Firearms

Glass, thermal or metal containers

Laser pointers

Mace/Pepper spray

Packages

Selfie Sticks

Signs exceeding the size restrictions 20″ x 3″ x 1/4″ made of anything except cardboard, posterboard or cloth

Structures

Supports for signs and placards

Toy guns

Weapons of any kind

Any other items determined to be a potential safety hazard

What to Expect (Non-attendees)

For citizens not attending the event, please avoid the City Center area. Please anticipate heavy traffic and traffic delays on roadways going to City Center and in the hours leading up to the event. If you live in the areas surrounding City Center, please follow these detours:

Mariposa—access from US 550 to Unser Boulevard

Northern Meadows—Cherry Road via Meadows Boulevard to King Boulevard

North Hills—Broadmoor Boulevard to Northern Boulevard to Unser Boulevard

The City of Albuquerque has also issued a traffic alert, advising commuters to be prepared to significant traffic pattern disruptions. City officials advise the public that backups and closures are possible in the general area between the Albuquerque International Sunport and the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho due to the presidential motorcade.

Motorists are encouraged to plan for extra travel time during their daily commutes.

Monday, September 16 Closures

It is anticipated that the event could attract several thousand people to the City Center area.

Closed: All City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities, as well as Rio Rancho Public Schools

All City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities, as well as Rio Rancho Public Schools Closed: Rio Rancho Police Department headquarters and the Rio Rancho Municipal Court. Law enforcement services outside of headquarters will remain in normal operation. If you have an emergency, please call 911. There will be no disruption to emergency services other than the closing of the headquarters building located at 500 Quantum Road

Rio Rancho Police Department headquarters and the Rio Rancho Municipal Court. Law enforcement services outside of headquarters will remain in normal operation. If you have an emergency, please call 911. There will be no disruption to emergency services other than the closing of the headquarters building located at 500 Quantum Road Closed: Sandoval County offices

Sandoval County offices Closed: Second Judicial District Court, including Children’s Court, Pretrial Services, and the Downtown Courthouse in Albuquerque

Second Judicial District Court, including Children’s Court, Pretrial Services, and the Downtown Courthouse in Albuquerque Early Closure: City of Albuquerque will dismiss non-essential employees and close its administrative offices at 3:00 p.m.

City of Albuquerque will dismiss non-essential employees and close its administrative offices at 3:00 p.m. Early Closure: City employees who utilize parking in the Civic Plaza underground parking garage or the city lot on Fourth and Marquette must have their vehicles moved from these spaces no later than 4:00 p.m. on September 16 or they will be subject to be towed.

City employees who utilize parking in the Civic Plaza underground parking garage or the city lot on Fourth and Marquette must have their vehicles moved from these spaces no later than 4:00 p.m. on September 16 or they will be subject to be towed. Early Closure: The Water Authority’s downtown offices and Customer Service center will be closing at 2:30 PM on Monday.

Presidential motorcades take traffic priority when traveling which is expected to cause road closures and backups in the general travel area between the Albuquerque Sunport and the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, as well as back to the Albuquerque Sunport on Tuesday morning. Motorists are advised to allow for extra time in their daily commutes or as they move about the area.

ABQ RIDE is detouring many of its routes around Downtown Albuquerque on Monday, September 16 through midmorning on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Albuquerque Police plan a series of barricades in Downtown due to the visit of President Trump to the Albuquerque metro area. The detours begin at 3 p.m. For details, click here.

Please check with your airline regarding any delays Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, September 17 Delays

Albuquerque Public Schools: Washington Middle School, Lew Wallace Elementary, Coronado Elementary, Longfellow Elementary, and Albuquerque Sign Language on two-hour delay

Albuquerque Sign Language Academy on two-hour delay

The City of Albuquerque non-essential employees are to report to work 10:00 a.m.

Vehicles will not be allowed back into the Civic Plaza underground parking garage and the city lot on Fourth and Marquette until 10:00 a.m.

The Second Judicial District Court, including Children’s Court, Pretrial Services, and the Downtown Courthouse in Albuquerque will open at 10:00 a.m.

Check for flight delay at Albuquerque Sunport

Ownership of the Santa Ana Star Center

The Santa Ana Star Center arena is owned by the City of Rio Rancho, not the Pueblo of Santa Ana. The Pueblo of Santa Ana does not own, operate, manage, or arrange bookings for the Santa Ana Star Center.

The Pueblo of Santa Ana purchased naming rights for the Arena, much like Minute Maid purchased rights for a ballpark in Houston, and Staples owns naming rights for an arena in Los Angeles.

The Pueblo of Santa Ana had no role in the rental of the Star Center by the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. campaign.