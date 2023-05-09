ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s 2023 State of the City address and community celebration is coming up. This event is an opportunity for the community to meet representatives from city departments, local businesses, and nonprofits to learn about innovative ways they are making our city safe.

Taking place at the historic Albuquerque Rail Yards located at 722 3rd SW 87102 on May 20, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., the 2023 State of the City Address and community expo gives families a unique opportunity to learn about the City’s priorities, initiatives, and resources available. Along with informative presentations and interactive activities, attendees can also enjoy food trucks, live music, and fun for all ages.

This is a free event for all ages, there will be live music, food, and fun for all ages. For more information, you can visit cabq.gov.