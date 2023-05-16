ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every dog has a purpose whether it’s for an addition to your family or for your health. Service Dogs of New Mexico provide service dogs for veterans, adults, and children with disabilities.

Service Dogs of New Mexico are proud to announce the nationwide expansion of the programs:

Service Dogs for Veterans

Service Dogs for Adults & Children

Business Education & Compliance

They will be doing a giveaway for Christmas, which will give a fully trained dog to a child with disabilities in New Mexico. They want people to apply online in the coming up months. For more information visit servicedogsnm.org.