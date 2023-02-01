ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Recognizing educators who go above and beyond to improve financial well-being across New Mexico. Nusenda announced the 2023 application period for its financial education innovation award. This award demonstrates Nusenda’s ongoing commitment to strengthening communities and investing in innovative solutions that improve education, health, social, and economic outcomes.

This year, the credit union plans to award a total of $20,000, with $15,000 designated for an organizational effort and five $1,000 classroom educators awards. The winners will be announced in April to celebrate Financial Literacy Month.

Organizations or individuals can be nominated by anyone in the community, and innovative educators are encouraged to self-nominate. Nusenda invites people to follow along on social media. Applications opened on Jan.10 – Feb. 28. For more information, visit the Nusenda Foundation.