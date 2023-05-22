ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – May 22 is known as “National Craft Distillery Day.” Those who appreciate a cocktail, Monday recognize the growing movement of craft spirits as new distilleries continue to introduce craft liquors across the country, including right here in New Mexico. Raffi Andonian celebrity historian explains the history of how alcohol has developed over the years.

Raffi shares that this dates back to ancient Egypt. However, Italy developed the wine by mixing grapes and Scottland is who discover and developed whiskey.

New Mexico has seen an increase in beer but they have also picked an interest in Tequila. New Mexico does not call it “tequila” since it’s not from Mexico but instead, it’s called agave or mezcal since the process to make it is the same.



