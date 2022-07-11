ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department says a 15-year-old involved in a standoff with police died from smoke inhalation. However, it’s still uncertain if the house fire was caused by a tear gas canister used to get 27-year-old Qiaunt Kelley out of the home near Southern and Wyoming.

According to APD, 15-year-old Brett Rosenau and Qiaunt Kelley barricaded themselves inside as officers were closing in. Why was Rosenau with Kelley? KRQE’s investigative reporter Ann Pierret looked into the teen’s life and found his father was shot and killed by deputies in a chase years ago.

The 15-year-old’s mom and her attorney didn’t want to talk about the boy’s troubles saying he loved his many siblings and walked to the beat of his own drum. However, it appears like he had issues over the past year.

APD released the teen’s friend threatened his mom and even shot at her home. She told police she believes they’re drug dealers.

Rosenau did not grow up with his biological father. Three months before he was born, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed his dad when he pulled out a gun during a traffic stop. The 24-year-old had been in trouble for meth and car theft.

At the time, he was wanted for blowing off court on domestic violence charge. It’s now being investigated if his son also died at the hands of law enforcement.

APD says smoke inhalation killed Rosenau during the SWAT standoff. It is known that officers used tear gas canisters and shot pepper spray shells into the home to get Qiaunt Kelley out.

The chief says the house caught fire 2.5 hours later. It could take fire officials two weeks to determine if that device sparked the flames.

The ACLU is asking the attorney general to conduct an independent investigation into Rosenau’s death. His family is joining the call.

KRQE News 13 tried to ask Rosenau’s family why the 15-year-old was with Qiaunt Kelley that night. The family’s attorney declined to comment.

Kelley is considered a violent criminal. APD went after him over two warrants for his arrest. They say he’s wanted for questioning in a June shooting that left Leonard Fresquez dead. Fresquez was an accomplished artist who was working on a book about the International District where he was killed. Fresquez is the son of a well-known boxing promoter and restaurant owner Lenny Fresquez.

APD did not want to comment on what led to the Fresquez murder. All they would comment was that Kelley is considered a person of interest.

The attorney general’s office says they are offering assistance in the investigation.

Statement on Behalf of the Family of Brett Rosenau