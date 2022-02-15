ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque recently announced a major renovation project that would upgrade the Albuquerque International Sunport’s safety and security infrastructure. The upgrade would also include re-imagining its food, beverage and retail offerings. Albuquerque Aviation Development manager Lisa Leyva talked about the project and how its set to benefit the Sunport.

There are three major components of the project. First, relocating the TSA screening checkpoint north towards the escalators. The second phase will be largely behind the scenes, modernizing the Sunport’s fire suppression, HVAC, plumbing, mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The final phase of the project re-imagines the Sunport’s food, beverage, and retail area with a new look and expanded dining and retail opportunities.

Construction is expected to take three years to complete with construction phases beginning in January 2023.