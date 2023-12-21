ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday, Dec. 21, marked what was expected to be the busiest travel day before Christmas at the Albuquerque International Sunport, according to Leah Black, the Sunport’s outreach and marketing manager for aviation.

“We are now up 23% higher than four years ago, pre-COVID numbers, which have been our highest numbers to date,” said Black. On Thursday morning, the wait time to check bags at one of the ticket counters was around 30 to 35 minutes, according to Black.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, there were no long lines at the Sunport, and parking was still available. However, things can change from hour to hour at the airport. The next busiest day for airport travel is expected to be Tuesday, Dec. 26, the day after Christmas.

As always, when traveling during the holidays, give yourself extra time. “So either way, we say please arrive two-plus hours early. You’ve got to count even if you’re not parking, but you have to allow for parking. Baggage checking takes a lot of time because you’re not the only one flying today – everyone else is flying today, too. So our volume is really high right now, and then, you know, just getting through our new TSA, it’s a brand new system. We’re working out the kinks,” Black said, adding that the new TSA system has been going well.

Currently, TSA at the Sunport is operating with six machines; there are plans to add two more machines to return the total to eight, Black said. To ensure the line goes smoothly, Black reminded travelers to make sure their items comply with TSA rules. She also shared this tip: “So dress easy, where it’s easy to take your shoes off, your belts off. Don’t wear a lot of stuff that’s going to set off the detectors; and make sure you pack smart,” she said.

The Sunport will post travel updates if needed on their social media pages, including “X,” formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook. For up-to-date information on arrivals and departures at the Sunport, click here.