ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While some spend their holiday weekend at the lake, others will be taking a trip up the Sandia Mountains. The tram is expecting thousands over the next few days.

Memorial weekend is always a busy time for the Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway, but this year is even busier than normal. “I’ve heard it’s great. The views are unique and pretty amazing and I am excited to see it. I think we’ll take a little hike at the top which I’m looking forward to as well,” said a Visitor, Chris.

This year, Michael Donovan, the general manager, said their ticket numbers are already ahead of where they were last year. “Probably still too early to tell if we are going to set any records but business has been really good and excited to see this excitement to see people resuming traveling and getting back outside again,” said Donavon.

Their ticket capacity is over 1,000 riders a day and Donovan said they have been sold out the last two days. Some visitors found out too late but still decided to explore the bottom of the tram.

“The man at the front of the gate was super nice. He said unfortunately tickets have sold out this memorial day weekend. He said we were welcome to still come up to the gift shop, still go and look at the city from the base, and the views were just beautiful,” said Josh, a visitor.

Between the views and good weather, visitors mentioned it was a perfect day to catch a ride to the top of the Sandia’s.

“I’m from Brazil and I’m extremely excited. First time here celebrating my birthday with some of my friends. I’m so excited. Never done something like that,” said Jaoa, a tourist.

During Memorial Day weekend, the tram is open one hour earlier from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. According to Tram officials they are experiencing longer wait times.