ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is just around the corner and the state has announced this year’s lineup. The theme of this year’s fair is “Fair Famous,” a nod to the long history of television and film in New Mexico. The New Mexico State Fair is returning Sept. 7-17, 2023.
The fairgrounds are located just five miles east of downtown Albuquerque at EXPO NM.
The Concert Line-Up
- Mammoth WVH with PRCA Xtreme Bulls 9/8
- Justin Moore with PRCA Xtreme Bulls 9/9
- Chancey Williams with Ranch Rodeo 9/12
- The Country Comeback Tour feat. Shenandoah with PRCA Rodeo 9/14
- Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez/Mariachi Reyna de los Angeles 9/15
- 311 with PRCA Rodeo 9/16
Concert and rodeo tickets went on sale on July 21. The Mega Pass tickets went on sale on July 31. Tickets for the State Fair are now here.