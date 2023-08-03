ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is just around the corner and the state has announced this year’s lineup. The theme of this year’s fair is “Fair Famous,” a nod to the long history of television and film in New Mexico. The New Mexico State Fair is returning Sept. 7-17, 2023.

The fairgrounds are located just five miles east of downtown Albuquerque at EXPO NM.

The Concert Line-Up

Mammoth WVH with PRCA Xtreme Bulls 9/8

Justin Moore with PRCA Xtreme Bulls 9/9

Chancey Williams with Ranch Rodeo 9/12

The Country Comeback Tour feat. Shenandoah with PRCA Rodeo 9/14

Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez/Mariachi Reyna de los Angeles 9/15

311 with PRCA Rodeo 9/16

Concert and rodeo tickets went on sale on July 21. The Mega Pass tickets went on sale on July 31. Tickets for the State Fair are now here.