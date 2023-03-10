ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Center for Hope and Recovery is known as the longest-standing peer-run non-profit organization. For 23 years they have been working to support individuals with mental health struggles, homelessness, and even individuals facing challenges of substance abuse.

Albuquerque Center for Hope and Recovery has a mission to help people experience positive life growth with a focus on hope, humor, and personal responsibility. They are gearing up for the 2nd Annual Spring into Wellness Resource Day. The event will take place on May 19, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will bring a variety of organizations and resources to the community so individuals can find the right tools for them. There will also be food and drinks provided at the event.

During the event last year, they fed and hosted about 250 individuals according to Johnny Armijo, Program Director. They are excited to bring the Annual Spring into Wellness Resource Day back this year. They are also currently hiring, job openings can be found here. To learn more, visit https://www.achrnm.org/.