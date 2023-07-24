ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Ditch and Water Safety Task Force works to educate the general public in the Albuquerque metro area about the dangers of ditches and arroyos.

The task force aims to maintain zero drownings in the ditch and arroyo systems. This is accomplished by making over 100 safety presentations yearly to elementary schools, middle schools, and adult organizations and participating in special events. In 2022, the task force also assisted in creating an in-person, early warning procedure to alert the communities’ unhoused population of impending or imminent risk due to storms creating high flows in the ditches and arroyos.

For more information visit ditchtheditches.com.