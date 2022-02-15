ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A clean fuel standard is a cost-effective way to reduce the carbon footprint of transportation fuel and advance New Mexico’s climate goals. The Environmental Protection Division Director Sandra Ely, talked more about the Clean Fuel Standard Act, what it is and why it’s so beneficial.

The Clean Fuel Standard Act simply reduces the carbon footprint of fuel that we use in our vehicles. Companies will be required to reduce the carbon intensity of their fuel over time.

In New Mexico, Ely says the state is making every effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

To meet these requirements, entities can:

Blend high carbon-intensity fuel with renewable options, like biodiesel and ethanol.

Offset high carbon-intensity fuel with credits purchased from generators of low-carbon-intensity fuels, like hydrogen, electricity, and renewable natural gas.

Purchase credits from any business that reduces emissions in a measurable way.

A clean fuel standard also creates a credits market that allows businesses from any sector that measurably reduces greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation fuel supply chain to generate valuable credits that can be sold. Credits cannot be generated from emission reductions already required by law.