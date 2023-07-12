ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Indian Child Welfare Act Court is the first of its kind in New Mexico. It’s a result of efforts by the Children, Youth & Families Department (CYFD) to apply the law to protect Indian children and their families. The court strives to honor and comply with the spirit of the law that protects Indian families in a supportive and welcoming environment.

The Second Judicial District Court’s ICWA Court is committed to ensuring that Indian families and their tribes are benefitting from the protections of the ICWA and the Indian Family Protection Act (IFPA) and the New Mexico Children’s Code. Stakeholders commit to working with Indian families in the abuse and neglect system to achieve better outcomes for these families.