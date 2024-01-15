ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A number of city offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most Albuquerque services will not be running, including city offices, senior centers, and libraries.
Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024
- Albuquerque Museum
- Eastside and Westside Animal Welfare locations
- Balloon Museum
- Childhood development centers
- City offices
- Community centers
- Health and social service centers
- KiMo Theatre
- Libraries
- Open Space Visitor Center
- Senior centers
- Senior meal sites
- Shooting range park
- Tennis facilities
Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024
- 311 Community Contact Center
- ABQ BioPark
- ABQ RIDE and Sun Van
- Airport
- Golf courses
- Swimming pools
- Trash and recycling will run as normal