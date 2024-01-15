ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A number of city offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most Albuquerque services will not be running, including city offices, senior centers, and libraries.

Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024

Albuquerque Museum

Eastside and Westside Animal Welfare locations

Balloon Museum

Childhood development centers

City offices

Community centers

Health and social service centers

KiMo Theatre

Libraries

Open Space Visitor Center

Senior centers

Senior meal sites

Shooting range park

Tennis facilities

Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024