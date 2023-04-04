ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Buy me some peanuts and cracker jack, I don’t care if I never get back!” It is opening night down at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park bringing with it some amazing baseball, awesome vibes, and an overall great time.

Although it has been windy the game will start at 6:35 p.m., and the Isotopes fans won’t be cold because the first 2,000 fans will get a free Orbit blanket. Don’t get discouraged if you can’t get the blanket there will be plenty of merch that will be given out at all the games this season. As well as new merch at the pro shop for people to get and rock this 2023 season.

This year will also be the first year without the hill, John Traub, General Manager, ABQ Isotopes said ‘It takes a few minutes and then you get used to it.’ The Isotopes is the only minor league team to have the biggest new video board.