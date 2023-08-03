ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has a handful of great options when you are looking for baked goods, but KRQE News 13 wanted to find out which ones are the best. Based on Google reviews, KRQE compiled a list of some Albuquerque bakeries – all of which have at least 4.5 stars and 100 reviews on Google. Here are some places to check out:

*The following lists are based on Google reviews and KRQE viewer input

Highest-Rated Bakeries in Albuquerque

*Viewer recommendations included in Google’s highest rated are listed as “KRQE fan favorite” below

What Do Our Viewers Recommend?

KRQE News 13 shared a post to see what our viewers had to say about Albuquerque’s best bakeries. Here are some of the places locals recommend:

*Viewer recommendations included in Google’s highest rated are listed as “KRQE fan favorite” above