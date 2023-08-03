ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has a handful of great options when you are looking for baked goods, but KRQE News 13 wanted to find out which ones are the best. Based on Google reviews, KRQE compiled a list of some Albuquerque bakeries – all of which have at least 4.5 stars and 100 reviews on Google. Here are some places to check out:
*The following lists are based on Google reviews and KRQE viewer input
Highest-Rated Bakeries in Albuquerque
*Viewer recommendations included in Google’s highest rated are listed as “KRQE fan favorite” below
- The Burque Bakehouse
- 4.9 stars with 274 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Coda Bakery
- 4.8 stars with 1,155 reviews
- Ihatov Bread and Coffee
- 4.8 stars with 312 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Roma Bakery & Deli
- 4.8 stars with 222 review
- Los Ranchos Bakery
- 4.7 stars with 251 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- ABQ Sweet Spot
- 4.7 stars with 111 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Golden Crown Panaderia
- 4.6 stars with 1,587 reviews
- KRQE fan favorite
- Great Harvest Bread Company
- 4.6 stars with 517 reviews
- Q’s Cakes and Sweets Boutique
- 4.6 stars with 155 reviews
What Do Our Viewers Recommend?
KRQE News 13 shared a post to see what our viewers had to say about Albuquerque’s best bakeries. Here are some of the places locals recommend:
*Viewer recommendations included in Google’s highest rated are listed as “KRQE fan favorite” above
- Planty Sweet
- 5 stars with 30 reviews
- Cafe Chica
- 5 stars with 14 reviews
- Linda’s Dolci
- 4.8 stars with 31 reviews
- Flying Roadrunner Bakery
- 4.7 stars with 83 reviews
- Panaderia El Dorado
- 4.4 stars with 630 reviews
- Le Quiche Parisienne Bistro
- 4.4 stars with 387 reviews
- Pastian’s Bakery
- 4.4 stars with 253 reviews
- ABC Cake Shop & Bakery
- 3.6 stars with 382 reviews
- Baked by Christina