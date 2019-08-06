Wet winter brings black widows to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve noticed a lot of bugs around your home, including black widows, it’s not just you. There’s a bug boom going on.

Exterminators say it has a lot to do with the wet winter, and now monsoon season. They say they’re getting lots of calls to get rid of the bugs, especially the venomous spider.

From a snowy winter to a rainy summer, the Rio is swiftly flowing and the desert landscape is greener than usual. With the state in full bloom, the bugs are loving it–but not all of them are welcome.

“We’re seeing a lot of everything, but the spiders and black widow calls have really come in lately,” said Kyle Parker.

Parker is an exterminator with Preventive Pest Control in Albuquerque. He says as they’re seeing more black widows, and other bugs too.

“Ants are always bad in the summer, but there seems to be tremendous amounts of ants this year too,” Parker said.

If you haven’t spotted any black widows yet, Parker says they’re likely hiding out.

“Some people do stumble across them when they clean out the shed, or garage or something like that,” he said.

Two years ago, after a rainy winter, California saw the same problem. Parker said other than calling them for help, there are ways to try and keep your spider population down.

“They do feed on insects, so keeping those populations down helps, and also removing their webs will help with controlling them,” he said.

Preventive Pest Control says black widows have a life span of at least a year. He says they’ll likely die off in the winter.

The exterminators say the most common place to find black widows are in areas where items aren’t moved around often, so be careful. Black widows are poisonous and bite when disturbed.