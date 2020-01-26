Westside shooting suspect to remain behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man at the center of an officer-involved shooting will stay behind bars for now. This comes a day after police say he shot at a house, then at officers.

Police were first alerted to Daniel Montoya after a woman called saying she and her 4-year-old heard gunshots. It was later discovered that two shots were even fired into their Westside home.

According to the criminal complaint, APD tracked a stolen vehicle in connection with that reported shooting to Coors and Iliff, then trailed the car to the area of Sage and 98th. Two people got out including Daniel Montoya. Police say Montoya ignored their commands and that he fired at least one shot at officers, so an officer shot back and arrested him.

Saturday in Metro Court, Judge Felicia Blea-Rivera ruled Montoya will stay behind bars without bond. A judge will determine next week if Montoya will stay locked up until trial.

Court documents say he allegedly fired toward the home because his friend claimed someone inside was filming her shooting her gun into the air. Montoya already had a warrant for a December case in which he faces charges for aggravated battery, burglary, and temporary restraining order violations.