ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More entertainment options are coming to Albuquerque’s west side and it’s already generating some buzz. Sobremesa, at the corner of Coors and Sequoia, is in their final preparations to open up a new venue on the west side.

Those who call the west side home say it’s definitely needed. “I’m really glad to have a local place over here in this community. There’s a lot of chain restaurants in the area. So it’s like really nice to have comforting Albuquerque spot over here on the west side,” said one patron.

Since opening in the middle of the pandemic, Sobremesa says they have been trying to provide a more personal experience for people on the west side of the city. They recently purchased the building next to their main restaurant. A martial arts dojo that was supposed to be there, but could not open because of the pandemic.

Now, they are opening up that space for live music and special events on the other side of the river. “What we wanted to do was provide an event space, something where we can have networking events, birthdays, quinceañeras, graduation parties, weddings, just about anything that you can think of,” said co-owner Ryan Strilich.

Strilich says the venue will hold more than 120 guests. A party was held Sunday at the new space to celebrate its official opening.