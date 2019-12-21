Westside residents voice complaints on possible new retail developments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Westside residents on Friday fought the city, trying to protect views from their homes.

Developers are trying to change the zoning of 16 acres at the corner of Paseo Del Norte and Kimmick, allowing for a wide array of retail and commercial uses.

In October, the city Environmental Planning Commission approved the re-zoning, which would mean businesses like gas stations and liquor stores could pop up here. An appeal hearing was held Friday.

No word on what will happen next. The hearing officer will make a recommendation, then it will go to the city council for approval.