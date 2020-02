ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With temperatures expected to drop, the Westside Emergency Housing Center is extending its hours.

It will remain open for 24 hours tomorrow, providing a warm place to stay for those in need.

Buses will transport people to the center from Cornado Park, God’s Warehouse, Hope Works Day Shelter and Steelbridge Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

