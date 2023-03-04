ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A project to help ease traffic on a busy road between Albuquerque and Rio Rancho has finished.

The $10 million project helped widen Westside Boulevard between Golf Course and NM 528 that joins Albuquerque to Rio Rancho.

“We are so grateful that these important improvements are now finished and working to more easily connect the community,” said Municipal Development Director Patrick Montoya. “These updates will provide much-needed relief to commuters and anyone visiting this side of town.”

City leaders said the project widened the road to four lanes and also added additional bike lanes, sidewalks, and lighting.

It will also help speed up commutes between the two cities while providing a safer place for people to drive.

“One of the advantages is that we have a lot of commuter traffic that comes from Rio Rancho into the City of Albuquerque and where a lot of that traffic would’ve gone right into our neighborhoods, that traffic now goes where it should go into the major thoroughfares that are built for that kind of traffic,” said Dan Lewis, an Albuquerque city councilor.

The city said it should improve capacity on Westside Boulevard by more than 50% helping to ease congestion in the area.