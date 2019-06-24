Westside Albuquerque road riddled with cracks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s easy to find bumps, cracks, and holes in Albuquerque’s roads—but people on one tiny street have a real reason to complain.

You know you’re on Plume Road when you hear the car roll over the cracks in the road. “There’s some pretty gnarly cracks, like that car that it hit there,” said driver Nathan Lesiak.

“But it does wear and tear on your vehicle,” said local Patrick St. John.

People who live on Plume, a two-block street near Taylor Ranch, said this road has been a problem for more than 15 years.

“My kids can’t play, neighbors are getting hurt, vehicles are getting destroyed,” said local Shane Stanford. “It’s bad.”

“It’s more wear and tear on your personal property is what I think,” said St. John.

Plume’s cracks and patches are hard to miss; KRQE News 13’s Newstracker was shaking every few seconds. Those 23 cracks over the two-block stretch are also captured from above, prominent enough to show up on Google satellite imagery.

People who live on Plume have had enough with their bumpy street, and they’re begging the city to fix it. “There are brand new roads right over there not even a quarter mile away and here we are,” said St. John.

“I just want them to come fill them in, make it level, make it safer not only for the people in the neighborhood but for our vehicles, because we’re paying a lot of money for these vehicles to keep them maintained, but they’re not going to help me when I need new shocks again and again,” said Stanford.

The city said that road is on the priority for a patch job and hope to repave it within the next five years. For now, drivers will have to keep enduring the bumpy ride.

“Instead of speed humps of going up, they’re like speed dumps,” said St. John laughing.

The city said the priority to fix Plume Road has gone up since neighbors notified them about the cracks through 311.