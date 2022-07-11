ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Water Authority say a pipeline collapsed at 64th and Hanover Sunday night. They say this has caused a major sewer blockage, causing backups into homes and businesses.
Officials are asking westside Albuquerque residents to limit water and toilet use to reduce sewer flows which will help crews working on repairs. They say there is no timeline for repairs to be completed, but crews have been working through the night.