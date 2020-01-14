Westside Albuquerque neighborhood still decked out with Christmas lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christmas was nearly three weeks ago, but some people in Albuquerque still have all their lights and decorations up. It has some neighbors taking to social media to blast those people.

From the colorful Christmas lights to the candy canes and inflatable snowmen, you’d think it was still Christmas in one westside neighborhood. But, in reality, it was almost three weeks ago.

“I started to notice after the sixth because I thought that’s when you take them down. I thought they forgot for a day or so, but then they carried on for a week afterwards,” said Frank Valdez.

Frank Valdez lives near Paseo Del Norte and Golf Course and thinks it’s time to put the decorations away.

“I know when [we] lived in El Paso, they took them down by the sixth for the Three Kings Day, so I thought that was the day you took them down,” Valdez said.

In one subdivision near his home, KRQE News 13 found more than eight houses still fully decorated for the holiday. Valdez also took to Nextdoor to see how other people feel about it.

“Some were saying they were doing it because their kids still wanted them up. Some were saying they had soldiers deployed and they weren’t going to take them down until they came back,” Valdez said.

KRQE News 13 asked around too.

“I just don’t like those blow up things, the Santa Claus stuff and displays, but the lights…if it’s and not too Christmasy, it’s alright,” one neighbor said.

Bobby Padilla says in the past, he’s even seen some lights still up in July.

“There’s houses here in Albuquerque that people leave their lights on year-round, so I guess they’re not worried about their light bill,” he said.

One of Valdez’s neighbors says they had family visit this weekend and celebrated Christmas late, so they’ve kept their lights on.