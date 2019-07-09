Westside Albuquerque gets new speed trailers, real-time crime cameras

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are a lot of lead foot drivers in Albuquerque, so one city councilor is using her own money to help put the brakes on those speeders.

“We’re not here to trap people, we’re here to make people aware of the speeding issues that are occurring,” said APD Northwest Commander Donovan Olvera. “So people might say we’re not doing anything, but when they see this, they’ll see that we are, as opposed to having a hidden camera and people being concerned we’re not doing this.”

These speed trailers are nothing new to Albuquerque, but City Councilor Cynthia Borrego recently purchased two of them after complaints of too many speeders in her west side district. The trailers are designed to gather data, like how fast people are going, peak hours of traffic and speeders, and then relay that information back to APD.

Police said they will then put their officers in those areas for more traffic stops. People who have seen these speed trailers in other parts of the city said they are all for the extra enforcement.

“I think they’re an excellent tool to try to keep people speeds down,” said driver David Barnes.

The two new speed trailers cost almost $17,000, money coming from Councilor Borrego’s set aside fund. Councilor Borrego also spent an additional $135,000 on two real-time surveillance cameras that will be put up in different locations, as well as six new laptops for police.