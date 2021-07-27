Westbound Rio Bravo shut down due to crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a crash on westbound Rio Bravo near the interstate exit, which is closed for the time being. Officials say they are diverting traffic to I-25 northbound.
This is a developing story and News 13 will provide details as they become available.