Westbound Rio Bravo shut down due to crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Josh Torres spent part of his training camp preparing for a clash against Andre Bryd. That opponent was later changed to Jose Morales out of Colorado.

A reason for the change is unclear at the moment, but Torres doesn't care. He just knows he will be ready when he headlines the Warriorz on the Rez card at the Inn of the Mountain Gods Saturday. "We don't know a whole lot about him yet," said Torres. "We know that he's a rugged fighter. He's a banger who likes to mix it up and exchange. So, we're just preparing for whatever he brings to the table and we're going to be ready."