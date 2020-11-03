Westbound I-40 closed at Coors due to fatal crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Westbound I-40 at Coors Boulevard Monday night. Police say Westbound I-40 at Coors is closed as they investigate.
No other information was provided. News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.
