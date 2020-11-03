Westbound I-40 closed at Coors due to fatal crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Clerk's Office is preparing for an expected record turnout on Election Day and a larger turnout means more efforts to keep voters safe. Linda Stover, the Bernalillo County Clerk said although no uniformed officers are allowed at the polling locations, voters should feel safe.

"If there is a problem at the polls, the presiding judge will be the one that gets notified, that will notify our election hotline and then they will make the decision on whether to send out a sheriff's deputy to call the FBI, to notify the district attorney," said Stover.